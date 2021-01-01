Hinkley Lighting 1433 Trellis 3 Light 14-3/4" Tall Outdoor Lantern Wall Sconce with Scroll Included Regency Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Hinkley Lighting 1433 Trellis 3 Light 14-3/4" Tall Outdoor Lantern Wall Sconce with Scroll Included Trellis is a traditional European hanging wall lantern design in an Aged Zinc finish with clear glass or Regency Bronze with clear seedy glass. The large scroll arm detail, cast loop finial and true rivet detail create a refined elegance. Features: Clear Seedy glass lantern shade Seeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glass Made of aluminum Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area Can be mounted facing upwards only Suitable for wet locations Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration. Specifications: Backplate Height: 10" Backplate Width: 4.5" Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: No Dark Sky: No Extension: 11.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture) HCO: 8.5" (height from center of outlet) Height: 14.75" Location Rating: Wet Location Material: Aluminum Number of Bulbs: 3 Sloped Ceiling Compatible: No Title 24: No Voltage: 120v Wattage: 180 Watts Per Bulb: 60 Width: 29.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) About Hinkley Lighting: Since 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Outdoor Wall Sconces Regency Bronze