143 DSA Blank 9009 Retro PBT Full Keyset for MX Mechanical Keyboard Filco Ducky 104 TKL 61 KBD75 Kira96 YMD96 XD64 Tada68 143 Blank No LegendOnly.

Best Quality Guranteed. Package included: 143 DSA Blank keyset, no keyboard included The keycap is made of PBT material, the thickness is around 1.35mm. This keycap is DSA ball shape keycap, which is lower than XDA profile This keyset can be used for many keyboard model. Pls see details below to see whether your keyboard is supported YMD96, XD64, Tada68, KBD75, Standard 104 87 61 Keyboard is compatible For the order fulfilled by, if you choose standard shipping, the delivery time is 18-35 days. Shipping out 2-5 days as usual. The buying price don't include taxes and destination cost. If there is Sold by Fulfilled by, please choose this option directly which is handled by FBA.