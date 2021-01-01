From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 14285/1 Jonas Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy Multi-tone Weathered Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 14285/1 Jonas Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy FeaturesConstructed from metalRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb Rod mounted designCapable of being dimmed Suggested for use with vintage Edison bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9.0"Maximum Height: 41.0"Width: 8.0"Depth: 2"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsCanopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Multi-tone Weathered