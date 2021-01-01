From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 14283/4 4 Light Bathroom Vanity Light from the Jonas Collection Multi-tone Weathered Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 14283/4 4 Light Bathroom Vanity Light from the Jonas Collection Features:Reversible: can be mounted in an upward or downward directionDesigned to cast light in a downward directionSecure metal mounting assemblyRequires (4) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb base (Not Included)Pair with other items in the Jonas CollectionFully covered under Elk Lighting's 1-year warrantyDimensions: Height: 8"Width: 26" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 6" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Product Weight: 7 lbsElectrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240Voltage: 120v Vanity Light Multi-tone Weathered