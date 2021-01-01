From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 14265/1 Yardley Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Mercury Glass Shade with Metal Cages Polished Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 14265/1 Yardley Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Mercury Glass Shade with Metal Cages FeaturesIncludes mercury glass shade with metal cagesRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbCord suspended designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated DimensionsHeight: 9"Maximum Height: 83"Width: 8"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Gold