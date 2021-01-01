From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 14171 Pine Lake 6 Light 60" Wide Billiard Chandelier with Brown Glass Shade Antique Copper Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Meyda Tiffany 14171 Pine Lake 6 Light 60" Wide Billiard Chandelier with Brown Glass Shade Product Features:Glass shade to soften and diffuse lightMade of durable steelRequires (2) 100 watt medium (E26) base bulbsCUL Rated for use in dry locationsProduct Dimensions:Height: 8.5"Width: 14" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 200Voltage: 120v Antique Copper