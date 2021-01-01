14154 inch Laptop Sleeve WaterResistant Protective Case for MacBook Pro 15 Touch Bar16 inch New MacBook Pro 2019 A2141Mac Pro 15 RetinaHP Dell Acer.

Best Quality Guranteed. The laptop case is colorful and muti-functional;it provides your notebook with 360 protection. Slim fit, light weight, perfect for traveling, business, working or school. Extra pockets in front, it contains two smaller compartments for extra storage, enough space to keep pens, cables, chargers, power bank, mouse and other laptop computer/mobile phone accessories Made of soft stretchable durable water-proof neoprene material, bag can protect your tablet/laptop against dust, dirt, scratches, scuffs and bump/shock. Lifetime warranty! Measurements and Sizes: Exterior: 15' x 11' x 1' Interior: 14.2' x 9.8' x 0.9'.Fits for most laptops, notebooks which display size up to 14-15 inch, compatible with HP stream 14,Acer Aspire One 14,Acer Chromebook 14,ASUS VivoBook 14 inch, Dell Inspiron 14, Lenovo Flex 3, Mac Pro 15 with retina display, mac pro 15 touch bar. It is not suitable for 15.6 inch