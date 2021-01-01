Newport Brass 1400 East Square Widespread Lavatory Faucet with Double Metal Cross Handles Weathered Copper (Living) Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets

Newport Brass 1400 East Square Widespread Lavatory Faucet with Double Metal Cross Handles Newport Brass 1400 Features:Double handle lavatory faucetADA CompliantQuarter-turn washerless ceramic disc valve cartridgesPop-up drain with tail pieceWaterSense CertifiedFaucet is built out of solid brassMetal cross handlesIAPMO Certified and testedLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyNewport Brass 1400 Specifications:Spout Reach: 6-1/8"Spout Height: 6-1/8"Overall Height: 9-1/2"Handle Height: 3-1/8"Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons per minute)Low Lead Compliant: YesWaterSense Certified: YesCenters: 8" - 20"Material: Solid BrassAbout Newport Brass 1400:The East Square Collection from Newport Brass will be a stylish and modern looking addition to any household. With its smooth, simple lines, the East Square Collection is a great way to enhance the beauty of your home. Newport Brass lavatory faucets are available in several different styles with 25 unique finish options. Every Newport Brass bathroom faucet is CA/VT low lead compliant and WaterSense certified. Solid brass construction and ceramic disc cartridges ensure that your Newport Brass bath faucet will last the test of time. You will see why Newport Brass boasts Flawless Beauty from Faucet to Finish Double Handle Weathered Copper (Living)