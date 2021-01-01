With this 14 Watt (100W Watt Equivalent), A19 LED, Non-Dimmable Light Bulb Base, light is always 80+ CRI for better color rendition, making greens, reds, and blues in your home appear more accurately. With these bulbs, there's no UV or IR radiation. The long lifespan is helpful when bulbs are located in hard-to-reach places. Soft white can provide a warm ambiance that mimics traditional incandescent bulbs. Daylight can make you feel more alert, which makes it ideal for task lighting in home offices. If you read often, the bluer color will provide contrast against the printed text on the page. It is also a good choice for laundry rooms or kitchens where a blue-white light might provide better contrast against cooked food or clothing. Color Temperature: 5000K