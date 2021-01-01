14 Wall Sconce by Bocci - Color: Clear - Finish: Nickel - (BOC-14S-XEN-CLR-WET)

The 14 Wall Sconce by Bocci is designed by Omer Arbel to be visually subtle in interior contemporary living spaces. Each individual sconce is a cast glass half sphere with a frosted cylindrical void. The light interacts with the imperfections and bubbles of the cast glass to make a visually rich halo of light. Cast glass is an organic process--imperfect by nature--so each piece produced is unique. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Color: Clear. Finish: Clear