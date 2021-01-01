14 TS to XLR Male Cable Nylon Braid Quarter inch Mono to XLR Unbalanced Interconnect Cable 3 Feet

1/4 Inch TS Mono to XLR Male Microphone Cable, Connect your studio or live sound gear with this handy 1/4 inch to XLR Adapter Cable, it is designed to connect gear with unbalanced phone outputs to gear with XLR inputs. 20 AWG 4N Oxygen Free Copper with shielding ensure high fidelity sound quality and provide maximum conductivity and signal clarity. great choice for music lover, It's especially great for studio or live performances. With Heavy Duty 24K gold-plated XLR and 6.35mm connectors, it could eliminate signal loss and static noise, provide durability and improve the signal transmission, and the copper shell blocks any interference which prevents the loss of sound quality. Heavy Duty Flexible Rubber and Nylon Braid Jacket Protect Your Cable, the outer diameter of the cable is 6.0mm(0.24 inch),Top quality and made by environment-friendly material, Polyethylene insulation improves high frequency response, strong, flexible and durable