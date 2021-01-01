14 to XLR Cable Nylon Braid Quarter inch TRS Stereo Jack to Male XLR Balanced Interconnect Cord Patch Lead 10ft

Balanced 1/4 to XLR Male Cable, This Cable is designed to convert a balanced 1/4' TRS output to a balanced XLR input. These cables are commonly used as speaker leads for active speakers, carrying the audio signal from the mixer to the speaker. XLR pin 1 is connected to the 1/4' plug sleeve, XLR pin 2 is connected to the 1/4' plug tip, XLR pin 3 is connected to the 1/4' plug ring. 20 AWG 4N Oxygen Free Copper with shielding ensure high fidelity sound quality and provide maximum conductivity and signal clarity. great choice for music lover, It's especially great for studio or live performances. With Heavy Duty 24K Gold-plated XLR and 6.35 mm connectors, it could eliminate signal loss and static noise, provide durability and improve the signal transmission, and the copper shell blocks any interference which prevents the loss of sound quality. Heavy Duty Flexible Rubber and Nylon Braid Jacket Protect Your Cable, the outer diameter of the c