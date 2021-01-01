From garmin

14 Swivel Mini Ball Head Screw Tripod Mount for DSLR Camera Camcorder Light Bracket

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

360 Degree Swivel Mini Tripod Ball Head with 1/4' Screw Thread Base for DSLR Camera Camcorder. Material: aluminum alloy and metal. High quality and durable. Package comes with a high quality 1/4 inch to 3/8 inch convert screw adapters. This ball heads can withstand heavy loads, lock solidly, and move smoothly. Screw Mount: 1/4' , 3/8' thread. Design to fit Cameras, lightstand, tripod, monopod.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com