From taos
14 Splitter 14quot TRS Stereo Male to Dual 14quot TRS Stereo Female Y Splitter Cable Quarter Inch Splitter Cord 8 Inch 20cm
6.35mm (1/4 Inch) Stereo Plug to Dual 6.35mm (1/4 Inch) Stereo Jack Y Splitter Cable. This cable is designed to split one stereo into two stereo.(Note: it's can not combine two outputs into one input) Fully molded and shielded to prevent EMI/RFI interference. Gold plated connectors resist corrosion, provide durability and improve the signal transmission. Rubber strain relief for extended durability. Length: 8 inch / 20cm (it is about 6 inch from tip to tip)