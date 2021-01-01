OttLite 14 in., Black Space-Saving LED Magnifier Desk Lamp

The OttLite Space-Saving LED Magnifier Desk Lamp is a lamp and magnifier all in 1. With an articulating arm and pivoting head with 4 points of adjustment, you'll be able to position the super bright LEDs anywhere you need. A 3 in., 1.75x optical-grade magnifier helps you see intricate details with ease. There's a flip cover on the magnifier to protect the lens when not in use and the lamp easily folds for compact storage. With OttLite Natural Daylight LED Illumination, you can see details clearly and reduce glare and eyestrain so you can do what you love, longer.