Bonsaii 14-Sheet Micro-Cut Shredder

Continuously works for up to 60minutes, takes 10 minutes to rest Shreds up to 14 sheets at a time, shreds papers into tiny particles measuring 5/32'' x 2/5'', security level P-4, high-security level to avoid a confidential information leak Destroys credit cards, CDs, DVDs, paper clips, staples and junkmail 62 dB low noise design offers a quiet and smooth shredding process Removable and lockable casters for easy mobility 6-gallon pull-out bin with a built-in transparent semi-window, less frequency of emptying and easy to see when to empty the bin Auto-start and auto-reverse function help avoid paper jams perfectly Overheating and overloading protection technology keep your shredder always operate at its peak condition and has a prolonged lifespan