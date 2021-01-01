14 Portable BluRay DVD Player with 1920X1080 HD Large Screen 4000mAh Rechargeable Battery Support HDMI inOut USBSD Card Reader MP4 Video Playback.

14' 1920*1080 HD Screen: With 1920*1080(3GB) pixels, supports full HD 1080P blu-ray discs playback, the portable DVD player provides you a better audio-visual experience (Not support 2K/4K/3DBLU) HDMI Input/output Function: Connect to your TV or your mobile phone using a HDMI cable and get digital audio and video transmitted at the highest quality for your movies (HDMI cable not included.) Stronger Acoustic Effect: Supports Dolby audio file decoding, such as: Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True HD, DTS-HD Master Audio MP3, etc, you will feel like you were at the cinema Equipped with a 6.6 feet AUX cable: Connect to car stereo or speaker system for an immersive experience; Built-in 4000mAh large capacity li-ion battery: Support the player to play blu-ray discs about 3 hours Support USB/SD/MMC Playback: USB and SD card support up to 1920*1080@30fps HD video file playback, video formats only support MOV/AVI/MP4/VOB/