14 Piece Indoor/Outdoor Cushion Set

Sometimes you need to swap out your outdoor furniture cushions after a few seasons on the patio or deck – that's where this set comes in. It includes seat and back cushions for three single seats, two corner seats, and two ottomans, so it's ready to add a fresh feeling to your outdoor sofa or chairs. Each foam cushion features a cover crafted from fade-resistant acrylic fabric in a solid hue. The covers all have a zipper closure, so you can easily slip them off whenever they need a pick-me-up (we recommend spot cleaning them). Fabric: Coverless