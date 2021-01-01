84.14 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (BOC-84.14-RND-LED-24-48)

The 84.14 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci is a spacious installation composed of individually formed spheres, by designer and sculptor Omer Arbel. With the belief that we need visual and tactile cues to translate spaces we cannot occupy, this multi-pendant is fabricated with a blend of artistic, sculptural elements that are clustered and scattered across varying levels. It is composed of a white glass moil within a fine copper mesh basket and dipped into hot clear glass. The thick outer layer of each piece captures the soft, billowing form of the inner white glass escaping through its surrounding mesh. Sometimes the metal within each element crinkles and folds and the outer sphere forms subtle undulations throughout the creation process, resulting in a unique collection of sculptural lighting elements. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: White. Finish: White