14 Mini BallHead Hot Shoe Mount Adapter For Camera Video Light Tripod Monopod 14 Ball head

Best Quality Guranteed. This is a mini ball head and hot shoe adapter with 1/4' tripod screw on top to mount DSLR Camera Canon Nikon tripod with hot shoe on LCD monitor, LED video light, flash light, microphone with 1/4' screw thread. The ball head bottom interface is a standard 1/4 'screw hole suitable for most tripods, monopods, light stands 360 Degree Rotation - Comes with swivel ball head. Easy to use, a key can quickly lock or release the ball, Can quickly adjust the angle. Widely Compatible - Comes with International standard hot shoe for most Dslr cameras in market. Screw Mount: universal 1/4' -20 thread typ Solid Construction - Made of sturdy Aluminum that withstands heavy loads. Precise CNC process and black anodized for higher durability.