From shape mi

14 Mini BallHead Hot Shoe Mount Adapter For Camera Video Light Tripod Monopod 14 Ball head

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. This is a mini ball head and hot shoe adapter with 1/4' tripod screw on top to mount DSLR Camera Canon Nikon tripod with hot shoe on LCD monitor, LED video light, flash light, microphone with 1/4' screw thread. The ball head bottom interface is a standard 1/4 'screw hole suitable for most tripods, monopods, light stands 360 Degree Rotation - Comes with swivel ball head. Easy to use, a key can quickly lock or release the ball, Can quickly adjust the angle. Widely Compatible - Comes with International standard hot shoe for most Dslr cameras in market. Screw Mount: universal 1/4' -20 thread typ Solid Construction - Made of sturdy Aluminum that withstands heavy loads. Precise CNC process and black anodized for higher durability.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com