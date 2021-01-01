From epoca
14 Male to 18 Female Stereo Adapter for 635mm Audio Connector to 35mm Cables Conversion Headphone adapte amp adapte Black 2PCS
Advertisement
1. can help you to put a 6.35mm (1/4 inch) plug (male) to a 3.5mm (1/8 inch) jack (female) stereo adapter. 2. is a new design that can better match your device. 3. is made of pure copper and its service life is much longer than plastic and gold plating. 4. Pure copper connectors resist corrosion and ensure minimal signal loss. 5. Carefree 18 months warranty and friend customer service.