14 " L x 18 " W Undermount Kitchen Sink

Features:Dent-resistant T304 stainless steel for superior strength and durability. rust and stain resistance, Easy to clean and long-lasting.X shaped water guide and around the water hole is a slope design to allow complete water drainage,easy cleaning.Heavy duty sound guard undercoating and thick rubber padding to minimize noise and reduce condensation.Sink size : 14" x 18" x 9"(minimum cabinet size: 17 inch)The package comes with an undermount kitchen sink, bottom rinse grid, drain strainer, cutout template.3 Months hassle free for return and money back, pls buy with confidence. Limited lifetime warranty. If you have any question, welcome to contact us.Installation Type: UndermountSink Shape: RectangularPrimary Material: Stainless SteelMaterial Details: Stainless Steel Gauge: 16Resistance Type: Scratch;Stain;Rust;Heat;FadeSound Dampening: YesFinish: BrushedNumber of Basins: 1Basin Split: Short Height Divider: Drain Placement: RearNumber of Faucet Holes: 0What's Included: Sink Grid;Basket Strainer;Drain Assembly;Cut Out TemplateFaucet Included: NoFaucet Material: Faucet Finish: Flow Rate (GPM): Faucet Type: Faucet Features: Side Spray Included: Shutoff Valve Included: NoValve Type: Overflow Hole: NoDeck Plate Included: NoSoap Dispenser Included: NoSoap Dispenser Material: Drain Assembly Included: YesBasket Strainer Included: YesBasket Strainer Material: Stainless SteelSink Grid Included: YesSink Grid Material: Stainless SteelProtective Bumpers: Protective Feet: Compatible Sink Grid Part Number: Colander Included: NoCutting Board Included: NoRepair Kit Included: NoP-Trap Included: NoSink Caddy / Sponge Holder Included: NoDish Towel Included: NoKitchen Sink Workstation: NoCompatible Cutting Board Part Number: Compatible Colander Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In ChinaDS Metallic: SteelGarbage Disposal Flange Included: NoMounting Hardware Included: NoSpefications:ASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: UL Listed: NoASME A112.19.4 Compliant: NoADA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: CSA Certified: NoASME A112.19.3 Compliant: NocUL Listed: NoUL 1951 Listed: NoVermont Act 193 Compliant: NoNSF Certified: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoLow Lead Compliant: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: CSA B45.5/IAPMO Z124 Compliant - Plastic Plumbing Fixtures: NoDimensions:Overall Length - Side to Side: 14Overall Width - Front to Back: 18Overall Sink Depth - Top to Bottom: 9Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 17Overall Product Weight: 16.1Basin Depth - Top to Bo