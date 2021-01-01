14 inches Collapsible Photography Video Light Softbox Diffuser for 50W400W Equivalent Ring Light Flash Light

Best Quality Guranteed. Beauty dish-like design for a soft and even illumination as well as circular reflections Perfect for beauty, portrait and product photography. Ideal for 50W(400W Equivalent) ring light Made of high light transmission nylon materials with light weight, steady color temperature and low loss Easy to fold, which is convenient for carrying. Finished along all edges to prevent tears Have four belts to fasten the diffuser with the ring light. Note: Diffuser only. The camera and ring light are not included