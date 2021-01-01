14 Inch TRS to XLR Male Balanced Signal Interconnect Cable Quarter inch to XLR Patch Cable 10 Feet

This Balanced XLR Cable is designed to convert a balanced 1/4' TRS output to a balanced XLR input. These cables are commonly used as speaker leads for active speakers, carrying the audio signal from the mixer to the speaker. They are also widely used as signal cables for stage and studio audio applications. High strength aluminum alloy die-cast housing, Gold plated connections, 20 AWG Oxygen-free copper core to deliver pristine sound. Constructed with multi-layers of shielding minimize signal interference and ensure the transmission stable, provides maximum cancellation of hum and noise. The XLR connector is a high quality metal shielded type with positive locking into the microphone; The heavy duty 6.35mm TRS connector has 360 degree easy-grip treads for frequent unplugging and durability. XLR pin 1 is connected to the 1/4' plug sleeve, XLR pin 2 is connected to the 1/4' plug tip, XLR pin 3 is connected to the 1/4' plug ri