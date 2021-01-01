Best Price Mattress 14 Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame, King

Best Price Mattress metal platform bed frame mattress foundation is a complete support system that replaces the need for the traditional box spring. It is constructed with 100% steel to provide maximum support and durability for long-lasting use. You will find that its 9 points of contact to the floor add strength, stability, and level support. Another feature is the 12 inches of under-bed storage space to keep those needed items conveniently stored away. You will have your bed frame in minutes with an easy to assemble that requires no additional tools. Enjoy a good night's sleep on our durable and noise-free platform bed frame.