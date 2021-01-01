From opus international
14 Inch 635mm Male to 18 Inch 35mm Female Stereo Adapters for Audio Connector Cables Conversion Headphone adapte amp adapte 1Red+1Blue
Advertisement
1. can help you to put a 6.35mm (1/4 inch) plug (male) to a 3.5mm (1/8 inch) jack (female) stereo adapter. 2. is a new design that can better match your device. 3. is made of pure copper and its service life is much longer than plastic and gold plating. 4. Pure copper connectors resist corrosion and ensure minimal signal loss. 5. Carefree 18 months warranty and friend customer service.