14 inch Laptop Sleeve Case Notebook Bag Canvas Fabric Flower Pattern Cover for 135quot Microsoft Surface Book 14quot Lenovo IdeaPad 320S 14quot HP.

Best Quality Guranteed. SIZE: outer dimensions: 35.5 x 25.5 x 2 cm(13.97 x 10.03 x 0.78 inches); inner dimension: 34.5 x 24.5 x 1.5 cm(13.58 x 9.64 x 0.59 inches). COMPATIBLE MODELS: Ideal for most 13.3 laptops, please refer to the inner dimensions. Exterior Material: Made of Canvas fabric; Interior Material: made of soft fluff to protect your laptop from being dropped and scratched. Design Features: The outer canvas fabric with classic floral pattern enables you to carry your laptop in a uniquely retro style. Convenient Carry: Lightweight and durable design, more convenient to use and can easily slide into your briefcase, backpack, or other bag.