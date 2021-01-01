14 Inch Laptop Sleeve Canvas Notebook Portable Carrying Bag Case Handbag for 139 Lenovo Yoga 920 14 HP Microsoft Apple Lenovo Acer ASUS Dell Blue

Best Quality Guranteed. SIZE: External Dimensions: 15' 10.6' 0.8'(LWH) ; Internal Dimensions: 14.6' 10.2' 0.6' (LWH); GROSS WEIGHT: 10.9 OZ; This laptop sleeve is ideal fit for most of 14' laptop. Maynotsnuglyfitallcomputersduetovariationsinthesizesofdifferentmodels. Please refer to the description Main compartment: 3 Layer Protection, outer layer made of sturdy and breathable canvas material, sponge Middle layer and soft fluff Interior; Double-zipper allows you put your laptop conveniently Side pocket: This pocket made of nylon lining, you can put your smaller items such as your iPad, smartphone, or laptop accessories. Zipper design can give them good protection Handle: The handle is wide and elasticity, make you carry your laptop more comfortable and convenient Portable & Lightweight: This laptop using light canvas, soft sponge interlayer to accomplish lightweight and slim, can e