14 inch Laptop Privacy Screen Filter for Widescreen Displays 169 Aspect Ratio Premium Anti Glare Protector for Data Confidentiality Privacy Again

Best Quality Guranteed. NO MORE PRYING EYES! Feel secure using proven, Laptop Computer Privacy Screen patented micro-louver technology based on LG and 3M specifications at a fraction of the price. Best for public and high traffic areas; airplane, airport, bus, offices, and for financial / health care providers. Compatible with all major brands (Asus, Acer, HP, Dell, Toshiba, Lenovo - X1 Carbon Thinkpad). DARK FOR OTHERS CLEAR FOR YOU. The screen is dark from the side (beyond 30 deg) but clear from the front. The display fades gradually as you move to the side until vision is completely blocked. TIP - LOWER Brightness to improve view angle and privacy. FITS 14' DISPLAYS (16:9 ratio) designed to fit Widescreen Laptops, Notebooks, LCD Displays, Tablets measuring 14 inch diagonally. Filter Size: 12 3/16' x 6 7/8' (310mm x 175). MEASURE TWICE, BUY ONCE. ANTI GLARE - ANTI BLUE LIGHT - Reduces Eye Stress due to g