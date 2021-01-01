14 inch Laptop Privacy Screen Filter for 16:9 Widescreen Monitor - Premium Quality Anti-Glare Laptop Screen Protector- Anti-Scratch - UV and Blue.

FITS MONITOR SIZES OF 14" WIDESCREEN 16:9 - Computer Screen Privacy Filter Dimensions - DIAGONAL: 14", WIDTH x HEIGHT: 12 3/16' x 6 7/8' (310mm x 174mm). Please measure your computer screen width and height carefully before order placing ENHANCED PRIVACY and ANTI GLARE - thanks to a partnership with LG who provides Premium certified materials that make our monitor privacy screen exceptional value for money. Whether youre working in the office, airport, airplane or other public areas you can trust your privacy is protected OTHERS SEE A DARK SCREEN - you enjoy a crystal clear view! Privox computer monitor privacy filter has transparency over 85% thanks to our new 12 layers model. Our computer blackout screen blocks visibility for intruders looking from an angle of 30 deg and more WORKS AS EYES and COMPUTER SCREEN PROTECTOR - your health is protected by blocking of glare, blue light display transmission and filtering out UV. Privox privacy screen for computer monitor effectively red