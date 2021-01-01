From tomahawk power
14 Inch Laptop Case Geometric Nautical Anchors Blue Chevron Laptop Shoulder Bag Carrying Case with Strap for Women and Men
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Laptop Shoulder Bag Dimension: 15 x 1 x 11 inches (L x W x H), longest size of should strap is 47 inches, can hold 14 inch 13.5 inch 13 inch laptop Laptop Bag Material: Features a polyester foam padding layer and soft fabric lining for bump and shock absorption, The soft fabric lining provides protection against accidental scratches Main compartment includes a 14' padded laptop compartment and a tablet pocket, Two front zippered compartment with organizational pockets for pens, keys, cell phone, and other items, Removable shoulder strap and suppressible handle make our computer bag into a laptop Sleeve bag instantly DIY Personality Pattern: Say Goodbye to dull color laptop bag, our special patten laptop bag make you unique Perfect Gift Ideas: This laptop bag makes a perfect gift for women and men, teachers, designers, writers on Birthday, Anniversary, Valentines Day, Christmas,