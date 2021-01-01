14 inch Insert Cable 14 TRS Stereo to Dual 14 TS Mono YSplitter Stereo Breakout Cord 10 ft

FunctionThis is an insert cable, generally used for audio consoles or other preamps that have a send/return on the tip/ring of a 1/4' TRS jack. It's a way to insert a component (like a compressor, EQ, etc.) directly inline with a preamp by using a single 1/4' jack. This 'Insert' cable intended primarily for mixing/effects insertion applications, but it also can be used as a 'Stereo Breakout Cable' since it is wired exactly the same way as a stereo breakout cable. Easy ConnectionThis cable can also be used to split an unbalanced stereo signal into two unbalanced mono signals, or to combine two mono signals into a single stereo signal. With dual Male cable connectors, it is easy to use the 6.35mm 1/4 TRS audio cable with any 6.35mm 1/4 TS standard stereo left/right output, providing high quality sound and HIFI audio for your home stereo or theater system. High Purity OFC Conductor20 AWG 4N Oxygen Free Copper with shielding ensure high fidelity sound quality and provide