KRAUS 14 Inch Glass Vessel Sink in Frosted with Pop-Up Drain and Mounting Ring in Satin Nickel
Add a touch of elegance to your bathroom with a Kraus frosted glass vessel sink. Handcrafted from tempered glass, this modern bathroom sink coordinates with a variety of décor styles. A freestanding basin design creates a dramatic look with contemporary appeal. The smooth, polished surface is beautiful and requires minimal maintenance to keep clean. This versatile sink can be installed above-counter for all your stylish bathroom ideas.