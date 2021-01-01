Circulon 14 Inch Elementum Nonstick Frying Pan/Skillet with Helper Handle, Oyster Gray

For a solution-driven Frying Pan to cook smarter - not harder in the kitchen, choose the Circulon Elementum Hard-Anodized Nonstick 14-Inch Frying Pan/Skillet with Helper Handle. This essential and versatile Frying Pan is crafted from super-tough, hard-anodized aluminum that's twice as strong as stainless steel and boasts the TOTAL Nonstick System of raised circles and triple layer, premium quality nonstick for long-lasting food release and easy cleanup. A dual riveted stainless steel handle and convenient helper handle have sleek silicone grips for a solid, comfortable grasp. Oven safe up to 400 F, metal utensil safe nonstick is featured inside and out. Circulon nonstick technology is so advanced, it lasts 10 times longer than ordinary nonstick. That's why Circulon comes with a Hassle-Free Lifetime Guarantee. For an everyday cooking solution that delivers on the cookware gotta-haves, choose the Circulon Elementum Hard-Anodized Nonstick 14-Inch Frying Pan with Helper Handle.