Ply Gem 14 in. x 77 in. Polypropylene Plastic Closed Arch Top Board and Batten Shutters Pair in Coastal Blue

From countryside to cottage to Craftsman, Board and Batten Arch Top Shutters from Ply Gem add rustic charm to a variety of home styles. Designed in a closed style with 4-panels, they come in a wide variety of standard heights and widths to fit virtually any window. The Arch Top adds height and impact, and gives an added look of richness to your home's exterior. Unique to Ply Gem, the Board and Batten Shutters feature an innovative hidden fastener, providing visual appeal with a special batten that slides to hide the screws. Color: Coastal Blue.