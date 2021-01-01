Dogberry Collections 14 in. x 48 in. Cedar Board and Batten X-Shutters Pair Slate Black

Board and Batten shutters are another unique piece in the popular line of real wood decor from Dogberry Collections. Installing Dogberry shutters is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to improve the curb appeal of your home. Constructed from planks of high quality Western Red Cedar, a species renowned for its naturally occurring resistance to moisture and decay. Whether you select one of our stylish all-weather protection stains or prefer to order unfinished to match your home exactly, this classic design fits well in almost any setting. Color: Slate Black.