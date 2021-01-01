Caroline's Treasures 14 in. x 21 in. Multicolor Halloween Scary Pekingnese Fawn Sable Dish Drying Mat

Tired of setting dishes on an old towel. Well fret no more, when you set your eyes on this decorative dish mat. Enjoy it by yourself, or show off your style when you entertain for the holidays or everyday. Water is absorbed through the top of this beautiful mat when you place your wet dishes on it to dry. If you happen to get it dirty, simply place it in your washing machine separately and wash in cold water. Lay flat to dry. Do not bleach. Color: Multicolor.