Do you LOVE hanging out outside? Making your outdoor space comfortable AND beautiful? Well, so do we! There's not a more budget friendly way to make your outdoor area look fresh and inviting then adding an outdoor pillow, placemat, or even 2 or 3! BOHO BURST (taupe) is a paisley-type print in dusty muted tone-on-tones of aqua, blue, tan, taupe and cream. Choose from lumbar (14\"x 20\"), chair size (18\"x 18\"), sofa size (20\"x 20\") or back cushion size (23.5\"x 26\") - perfect when you want an inexpensive way to replace your back cushions with a little pop! Whichever you choose, it will be resistant to mildew, water, stains, and fading. And don't worry about cleaning - just brush off the loose dirt or gently hose them down. Joita 14-in x 20-in Dusty Aqua, Blue, Tan, Taupe, Cream Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | JOHC4586270A