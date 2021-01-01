From style selections
Style Selections 14-in W x 60-in H Black Powder Coated Traditional Garden Trellis | 89354L
Advertisement
Pyramid shaped obelisk with finial is a 60-in freestanding plant support to place in your garden anywhere. It is a great support for plants that vine, along with being a creative addition to your garden. Black powder coated for added rust resistance and welded steel for added support. Style Selections 14-in W x 60-in H Black Powder Coated Traditional Garden Trellis | 89354L