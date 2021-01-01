Leviton 14 in. Structured Media Enclosure and Flush Mount Cover, White

This 14 in. Structured Media enclosure is the ideal solution to organize the telephone, TV, audio and high-speed data network for an apartment, condo or smaller home. It'll accommodate 2 Pre-Configured Structured Cabling Panels that are easily updatable as technologies or equipment change. The sturdy design and functionality facilitate installation, reducing job-site labor costs and making it easier for the DIY'er to put some order to the bird's nest of cables that make up most home networks. Leviton's 14 in. Structured Media enclosure is packaged as part of a kit that includes a flush-mount cover. Color: White.