These color changing smart LED ceiling light fixtures bring fun and convenience into your home. The fun begins when you open the box as this light fixture connects to your WIFI with no hub required. You can control your light with the WiZ app on your smartphone or with voice activated devices from Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri Shortcuts, or the IFTTT app. You can schedule your light to come on/off at certain times of the day or to be triggered by detecting your phone when you get close to the house. You can even set this ceiling light to turn on and flash your team's colors when they score. Choose from preloaded scenes such as Fall, Relax, Wake, or Party modes. You can also create your own fun scenes by choosing from the digital palette of 16 Million colors and 64 Thousand shades of white. No need to install a LED rated dimmer on your wall; this light dims with your phone or voice control devices. The cloud based WiZ app gives you the flexibility to have multiple people control your lights, and you can set up guest control for specific periods of time. These LED ceiling lights offer all fun and convenience of today's advanced smart home lighting technology. Designers Fountain 14-in White LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | LED1555RGB-WH