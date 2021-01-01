From national tree company
National Tree Company 14 ft. Feel Real Downswept Douglas Fir Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree with 1600 Dual Color LED Lights
This Downswept Douglas tree features Feel Real branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism. These crush-resistant branch tips are molded from real tree branches for an authentic living tree appearance. This tree is pre-strung with 1600 Dual Color lights that change from warm white to multicolor with the touch of a button. The bulbs are low-voltage LEDs that are energy-efficient, long lasting and cool to the touch. Included is a foot pedal switch to control 10 different light colors and actions. Hinged construction and metal tree stand add to ease of assembly.