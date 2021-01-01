WINSOON 14 ft./168 in. Frosted Black Strap Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit for Single Wood Door with Non-Routed Floor Guide, Black/14ft

Keep your barn door rolling easily and quietly with this WINSOON 14 ft. Frosted Black Strap Sliding Barn Door Track Hardware Kit. Balanced hangers keep the weight even on the wheels for smooth operation. A precision, solid carbon steel extruded track adds durability and guarantees that the door will not jump track. High density plastic wheels provide ultra-quiet experience. Includes door stoppers to set the exact sliding range. The strong floor guide stabilizes door movement. Kit is for a single wooden door 1-3/8 in. and 1-3/4 in. thick, up to 230 lbs. Door is not included. Color: Black/14ft.