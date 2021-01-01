WAYTON, 14? Firm Innerspring Tight Top Double Sided Mattress And 4-inch Box Spring With Frame, No Assembly Required, 48" x 74" (Not Standard Size)

Includes quality 14 inch mattress And 4-inch Box Spring With FrameTight Top mattress for Edge support system High Density FoamFirm mattress for luxurious feelNo assembly required and ready to useDoes not ship compressed357 Innerspring verticoil unit mattress13 ¾ SH gauge unit and 6-gauge borderManufactured in Brooklyn, New YorkAvailable in all sizesTwin Size: 74? x 38? x 18? Twin Extra Long Size: 79? x 38? x 18? Full Size: 74? x 53? x 18? Full Extra Long Size: 79? x 53? x 18? Queen Size: 79? x 60? x 18? King Size: 79? x 60? x 18?California King: 84? x 72? x 18? Description This mattress is Engineered to eliminate pressure points and helps you feel more comfortable from the moment you lie down. Provides superior softness and resiliency for unsurpassed comfort. Each mattress is made in accordance with the strictest of quality standards and is uniquely engineered with: 357 innerspring verticoil unit, with 13 3/4 SH gauge unit and 6-gauge border, our innerspring system is ultra-strong, and it's engineered to provide optimal support. See what a difference the right mattress can make! You can improve your sleep and wake up feeling better every day.Additional Mattress Specification:We are a proud manufacturer of the finest quality mattresses & box Springs, with the highest standards in durability, quality, comfort, & beauty. All of our products are made to ensure that you get only the best! This item has the following features: 357 innerspring verticoil unit, with 13 3/4 SH gauge unit and 6 gauge border, 12 edge guard border support, 1? stitch shoddy pad on each side, 2 ? foam on one side, Heavy damask fabric-class B, Quilted with 3x3/8? polly foam and 1x.5 whispershield blue on the top, Height 10?, Meets federal standards 1632 and 1633 fire code, Orthopedic type. COLOR: White/Lt Brown with Mink Border, FIRMNESS: Firm, HEIGHT: 14-inch, MATTRESS TYPE: Tight Top, SIDED: Double Sided, FABRIC: Stretch Knit, COIL COUNT: 357. Available in all sizes. Perfect combination of comfort and orthopedic support.