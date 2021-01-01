From angora
Angora 14 Color Watercolor Pan Set | Michaels®
These German made, non-toxic, brilliant watercolors hydrate easily with just a dab of water. These German made, non-toxic, brilliant watercolors hydrate easily with just a dab of water. The colors are both transparent and semi-transparent. The sets is packaged in convenient hinged plastic boxes with a clear plastic lid that doubles as an artist palette. Details: Includes 14 assorted colors Thick watercolor cakes Transparent and semi-transparent Non-toxic Mix with water Built-in artist palette