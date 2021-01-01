14 Camera Hot Shoe Mount with Additional 14 Screw Cold Shoe Mount for Tripod Monopod Light Stand Cameras Base2 Packs

Best Quality Guranteed. STURDY AND DURABLE- Max load: 3.5lbs. It is lightweight but made of sturdy Aluminum Alloy and precise CNC process anodized aluminum materials, sturdy and durable, it won't be easy to suffer corrosion or breakage 1/4' SCREW SHOE MOUNT- Use to mount accessories onto a flash bracket, also can be used as ring light adapter, and fits for most DSLR camera, camcorder, tripod, LED video light, flash light, LCD monitors and other accessories with 1/4' screw thread FLEXIBLE POSITIONING- when you twist the locking knob control, it can go to the exact position according to your needs by 360 degree rotation. The tightening wheel has threads cut in opposing directions, so once you tighten the control, the ballhead will be locked without shaking and it won't move around STANDARD HOT SHOE ADAPTER- The hot shoe adapter has a standard 1/4' hot shoe adapter (0.72'*0.72'),You can mount it on your ring light an