From nippon labs

Nippon Labs 14 AWG IEC320 C13/C14 Power Extension Cable, SJT, 15A/250V, IEC-60320-C14 to IEC-60320-C13 Blue, 2ft. Power Cord

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

2 Connector Number Blue

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com