14 15 154inch Laptop ShoulderBag Canvas Computer Tablet Protective Carrying Case 14156 inch Notebook Briefcase with Handle Compatible Chromebook.

Best Quality Guranteed. Laptop Carrying Shoulder Bag Sleeve, Made of Soft Canvas Fabric, Soft and Comfortable, Protect Your Laptop from Scratching, Shock and Dust Double Zipper Design Glides Smoothly and Allows Convenient Access to Your Laptop Computer, Adjustable shoulder strap and top handles of the case enable you to carry your laptop in comfort Side pocket of the bag is ideal for storage of small items such as power adapters, cables, pens and notepads, offering added convenience Slim and Lightweight, Water resistance, Super Soft Handle, Easy to Carry, Can be Repeated Cleaning, Easy to Dry. Never Fade Dimension: 12.5~13.3' about 38cm(14.96 inch) x 27cm( 10.28 inch); Compatible with: 13' MacBook Air / MacBook Pro, 12.9 Inch iPad Pro and most popular 12-13.3 inch Laptops / Notebooks / Ultrabooks; 14'~15.6' About 39cm(15.5 inch) x 30cm( 12.0 inch),Compatible with: Most of 14.5' 15'/ 15.4'/ 15.5'/ 15.6' Lap