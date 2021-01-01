From moto classic
14 15 154 156 inch Laptop Handle Bag Computer Protect Case Pouch Holder Notebook Sleeve Neoprene Cover Soft Carring Travel Case Laptop Tote Bag.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 15 inch Laptop Carrying Bag Sleeve handle case, Made of 4.5mm Soft Neoprene Fabric, Protect Your Laptop from Scratching, Shock and Dust Same Print on Front and Back, Double Zipper Design Glides Smoothly and Allows Convenient Access to Your Laptop Computer Slim and Lightweight, Waterproof, Super Soft Handle, Easy to Carry Mashine Washable, Can be Repeated Cleaning, Easy to Dry. Never Fade Dimension: about 39cm(15.35') X Width 28cm(11.02'); Compatible with: Most 15'/ 15.4'/ 15.5'/ 15.6' inch Netbooks / Laptops / Notebooks;