Capital Lighting 139122-496 2 Light 15" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Capital Lighting 139122-496 2 Light 15" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesSimple installation takes as little as 15 minutes with a few simple hand toolsConstructed from aluminumIncludes seedy glass shades(2) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 15-1/4"Extension: 9"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 6-1/4"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Aged Brass